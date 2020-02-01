Cibc Bank USA Purchases New Shares in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $2.96 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

