Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA trimmed its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 3,043.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 527,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after acquiring an additional 189,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 62.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,364 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXO. Scotiabank began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

NYSE CXO opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

