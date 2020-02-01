Cibc Bank USA Acquires 222 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 199,303 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,540,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,781,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $10,460,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,099,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

EEFT opened at $157.64 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $109.80 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

