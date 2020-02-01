Cibc Bank USA Lowers Holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Cibc Bank USA cut its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in ADT were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ADT by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,392 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in ADT by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,622 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. ADT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.50%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

