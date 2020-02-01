PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA increased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in PPL were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 344,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.