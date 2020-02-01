Cibc Bank USA Sells 77 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cibc Bank USA decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in ASML were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after buying an additional 179,937 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,017,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,923,000 after buying an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $280.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $174.26 and a one year high of $305.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

