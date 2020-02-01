Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

