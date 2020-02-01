Cibc Bank USA Purchases 170 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.86. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

