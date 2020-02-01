Cibc Bank USA Buys 264 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 154.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth $55,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

J M Smucker stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

