Cibc Bank USA Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,809,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $274,375,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $221.33 on Friday. L3Harris has a one year low of $151.77 and a one year high of $225.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.