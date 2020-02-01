Cibc Bank USA Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

