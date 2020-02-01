Cibc Bank USA Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Cibc Bank USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

