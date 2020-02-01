Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Marriott International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $140.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $112.68 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

