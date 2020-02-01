Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 270 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $188.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

