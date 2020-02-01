Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

NYSE COP opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

