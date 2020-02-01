Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 505

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 518 ($6.81) to GBX 505 ($6.64) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSON. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 628.64 ($8.27).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 568.40 ($7.48) on Thursday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 621.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 727.93.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

