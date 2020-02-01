Quilter’s (QLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quilter currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Get Quilter alerts:

QLT stock opened at GBX 170.15 ($2.24) on Wednesday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.57 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.03.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.