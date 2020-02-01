Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC) were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.12), approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.18.

In related news, insider Barry Fehlberg 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for vanadium, cobalt, nickel, gold, and lithium. The company holds a 100% interest in the Youanmi Gold Project located in the northeast of the city of Perth; the Youanmi Lithium Project located in the Murchison District; the Youanmi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project located on the southern margin of the Youanmi greenstone belt; and the Youanmi Vanadium Project.

