Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,536.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,402.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

