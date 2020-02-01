Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.25. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.