X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Shares Down 2.3%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.60, approximately 746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

