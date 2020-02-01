United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Down 2.3%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $28.50, approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Gasoline Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 6.63% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.