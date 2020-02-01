X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHX) Shares Down 2.7%

X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHX)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09, approximately 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

