ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $96.59 and last traded at $96.59, 67 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

