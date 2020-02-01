Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, approximately 43,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 71,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 million and a P/E ratio of -23.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

