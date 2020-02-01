Cibc Bank USA Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 59,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $121.70 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

