Cibc Bank USA Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Cibc Bank USA decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

CAH opened at $51.21 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

