Cibc Bank USA Purchases 115 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $53,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.62.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Insiders sold a total of 35,181 shares of company stock worth $6,565,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $133.88 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

