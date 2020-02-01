IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA decreased its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in IBM were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,470,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

NYSE IBM opened at $143.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.59%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

