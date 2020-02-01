3,037 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $3,877,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $85.31 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

