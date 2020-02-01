Cibc Bank USA Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cibc Bank USA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,969,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 278,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.28 and a 52-week high of $193.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

