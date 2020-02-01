Cibc Bank USA Takes $315,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after buying an additional 404,407 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $90,783,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after buying an additional 569,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $14,486,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

