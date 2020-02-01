Cibc Bank USA Has $321,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $135.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.