Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.26% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $334,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

NYSE TMO opened at $313.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.43 and a 200-day moving average of $300.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.59 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

