CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $364.55 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $364,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,976,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,453,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $316,047,000 after buying an additional 69,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $272.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

