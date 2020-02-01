Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

OSBC stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

