Cibc Bank USA Takes $123,000 Position in GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Cibc Bank USA owned about 0.08% of GrowGeneration as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. GrowGeneration Corp has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $174.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.