Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

GGG opened at $53.15 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,931,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,188,571. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,730,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Earnings History and Estimates for Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cibc Bank USA Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc.
Cibc Bank USA Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc.
Cibc Bank USA Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc
Cibc Bank USA Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc
Cibc Bank USA Purchases 115 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Cibc Bank USA Purchases 115 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
IBM Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA
IBM Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA
3,037 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. Bought by Cibc Bank USA
3,037 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. Bought by Cibc Bank USA
Cibc Bank USA Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF
Cibc Bank USA Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report