Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

GGG opened at $53.15 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,931,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,188,571. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,730,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

