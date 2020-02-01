Brokers Set Expectations for Western New England Bancorp Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million.

WNEB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

WNEB stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $238.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 326,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.