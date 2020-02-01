SLM Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SLM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

SLM stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,336,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $94,453,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SLM by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,460,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 289,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,673,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

