Great Western Bancorp Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:GWB)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GWB. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

NYSE GWB opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

