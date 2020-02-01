Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rambus Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rambus in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

RMBS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $47,536.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $1,276,313. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $21,507,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,152,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 950.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 603,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after buying an additional 590,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 385,994 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.