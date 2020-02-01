Analysts Set Expectations for Trican Well Service Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.45 million.
Trican Well Service stock opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of $295.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.