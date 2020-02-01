Analysts Set Expectations for Trican Well Service Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.45 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.32.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of $295.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

