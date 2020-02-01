Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

FIVE opened at $113.22 on Friday. Five Below has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Five Below by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $107,185,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

