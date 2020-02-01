Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lowered by William Blair

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of MRCY opened at $76.75 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $428,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,563 shares in the company, valued at $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,563 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

