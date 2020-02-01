Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Apple in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2021 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

AAPL stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

