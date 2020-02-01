Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Apple in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2021 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

AAPL stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below Inc's Q1 2021 Earnings
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems Inc Lowered by William Blair
Apple Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dillard's, Inc. Increased by Wedbush
Clayton C. Daley, Jr. Acquires 686 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co Stock
