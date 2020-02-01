Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

