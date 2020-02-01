Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:DDS)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Dillard’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dillard’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dillard`s (NYSE:DDS)

