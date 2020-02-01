Clayton C. Daley, Jr. Acquires 686 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. bought 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,388.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SMPL opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. Simply Good Foods Co has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $31.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.