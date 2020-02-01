Clayton C. Daley, Jr. Acquires 686 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. bought 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,388.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SMPL opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. Simply Good Foods Co has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $31.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. ValuEngine cut Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

