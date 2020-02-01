Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

